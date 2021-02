Joy Oladokun has just written an instant classic!

Breathe Again reminds us of Lauren Daigle‘s breakthrough hit You Say.

There’s something Adele-esque about this.

Powerful vocals. Powerful lyrics. Stunning instrumentation. Simple yet ornate. The strings really tug at our heart!

This truly brings joy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Joy Oladokun!