Back Together?! Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Are ‘Working On Their Marriage’ Again!

It appears Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are finally ready to give their relationship another shot!!

The estranged married couple has kept us on our toes ever since they announced their separation back in May after three years of marriage, with early reports suggesting that ship had sailed for good while more recent accounts alluded there was still hope for reconciliation on the horizon.

But according to a fresh update from the pair’s inner circle, it’s now safe to say the two are fully getting back together!

One insider caught up with People and told the outlet the professional dancer and former hockey player have been spending more time together lately and are “definitely working on their marriage again.”

The source adds:

“A reconciliation is looking more and more likely.”

Awww. Well, good for them!

We’ll admit, the writing was on the wall for their breakup when they initially decided to quarantine in separate homes when the coronavirus pandemic began, but as we also just mentioned, this outcome was totally still a possibility given that Brooks and Jules have remained in each other’s lives one way or another. Not only did Jules’ family and friends urge her to reconsider the split and not to lose someone as “grounded and great” as her husband, but her brother Derek Hough basically kept the connection going when he celebrated Brooks’ birthday with him back in June.

Then we heard the Dancing With the Stars alum was having a really hard time with the separation and wanted to work things out with Laich, with sources noting she was the one holding up their official divorce proceedings. In hindsight, the stalling paid off because the pair were all smiles when they reunited at a pool party celebrating Jules’ birthday in July.

Our biggest clue that this makeup was on its way came in August when the couple was spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles — photographers caught them sitting outside and chatting for a while before taking a stroll through the area looking cozy as ever in each other’s company!

At the time, a separate source told the outlet about Brooks’ desire to patch things up under any circumstances necessary:

“Brooks really still wants to make it work and she’s considering it, but taking her time. He’s open to whatever it will take.”

Even with the support of their loved ones, the source added there are still a few hurdles to overcome before they’re at 100 percent again:

“Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn’t want to lose such a good, solid guy. Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don’t want her to lose someone like that.”

Perezcious readers, are U happy to hear about these two working things out? Think they can really get back on track and start a family soon as Brooks previously expressed, or should they take this one step at a time? Let us know (below) in the comments!

