Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Fuel Reconciliation Rumors After Being Spotted On A Cozy Lunch Date!

It appears Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich might be one step closer to repairing their marriage and getting back together!

We’ve heard a lot of conflicting reports about where the estranged couple stands after months of divorce talk, but the Dancing With the Stars alum and the former NHL hockey player continue to keep things very friendly and fuel reconciliation rumors with yet another recent public outing together.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen catching up at Italian restaurant Porta Via in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, August 26. Jules wore a white lace-up tank, striped, wide-leg pants, and sandals, while the 37-year-old retired athlete sported a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and flip-flops for their lunch date. As seen in the shots (HERE), the two sat outside and chatted for a while before taking a stroll through the area — and they looked quite comfortable together! It’s almost as if the confusing divorce drama never happened at all!

On the heels of this rendez-vous, a source told People that the How Men Think podcast host has now warmed up to the idea of officially getting back together with his wife:

“Brooks really still wants to make it work and she’s considering it but taking her time. He’s open to whatever it will take.”

The insider continued, adding that Hough also still holds strong feelings for Laich and her inner circle supports the idea of the two working things out:

“Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn’t want to lose such a good, solid guy. Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don’t want her to lose someone like that.”

Wow. This stands in stark contrast to what a separate source told E! News earlier this month about why the pair’s legal separation has not moved forward yet:

“Julianne has had a hard time recently and is in a funk. The lockdown has brought up all sorts of stuff for her. Brooks is very much ready to move on and to be officially divorced. His friends and family have rallied around him and he is ready for the next chapter… They planned to file for divorce and he is ready, but he is giving her some time and space. They aren’t getting back together, but she is struggling.”

Hmm. We can’t help but wonder if that flirty poolside party for Hough’s 32nd birthday this August helped cut the tension and rekindle the romance that once thrived between them?

Things really seem to be lining up for a reunion here, wouldn’t you agree, Perezcious readers? Or, is this just another casual chat between old flames? What do U make of this recent outing? Let us know (below) in the comments section!

