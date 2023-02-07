Julie Chrisley Fought With Husband Todd Over His 'Lies' Before Reporting to Prison!

Apparently there was some tension between Todd and Julie Chrisley before they had to go to report to jail!

As we’ve been reporting, the couple had to go to separate prisons — Julie staying in Kentucky while Todd is in Florida — as they serve a combined 19 years for tax evasion and bank fraud. The tenth season of their reality show Chrisley Knows Best premiered on Monday and where it doesn’t yet address their prison sentence, it does show some serious head-butting between the spouses amid their legal battle.

In an episode confessional, the Chrisley matriarch got real about how stressful life had become with her husband moving them around all the time:

“Being married to Todd means you’re never going to call a place home for very long. It keeps me stressed and unsettled. And the only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turn-key. I’m just excited to move in, unpack, and be done.”

The family had packed up and moved three times in the past year, which of course would be a big stress on anyone, and it only got worse because the businessman didn’t tell his wife he’d been “gutting” the house. He argued in the confessional:

“Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done, then you realize you need to have your neck done. And then you need to have an upper lift and a lower lift.”

Julie called him out, though! She quickly asked Todd:

“Why did you lie to me?”

To which he responded:

“OK, let’s find a question that’s a little easier.”

Yeesh! Looks like questions are second to taxes when it comes to what Todd can evade…

The 50-year-old mother of three was justifiably frustrated with her husband for lying — and said she was ready to settle down:

“I’m just done with it. I’m over it. I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we’re going to settle. I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he’s at home before he goes to college. Chloe is nine. She likes stability. Not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. I’m just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd.”

It doesn’t really sound like she’s over it! And that stability and settling down definitely didn’t come in the way she wanted it, but she doesn’t seem to be doing half bad during her prison stay unlike Todd…

You can watch the whole episode (below):

