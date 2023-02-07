Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Reportedly In Talks For New Job At THIS Rival Network!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes might not be out of a job for much longer!

Ever since officially getting booted from Good Morning America and the ABC network there’s been a lot of talk about what Amy and T.J.’s next moves are going to be. With what an industry source told DailyMail.com recently, things have been pretty uncertain for the two ex-hosts of GMA3 since their love affair came to light:

“What the future holds for T.J. and Amy professionally is hard to say right now. Their on-air chemistry would probably be magnified and audiences would gravitate to them. But there still a lot of baggage there — especially for him.”

Looks like at least one rival news network is willing to take that risk! According to a new report NewsNation has already began negotiating with them! We guess the upstart network — which launched in September 2020 and has taken off with its true crime coverage — wants in on the way the audiences would “gravitate” toward the 45 and 50-year-old. Which, we can’t say we blame them, we all want to see what’s going to happen next…

According to an insider speaking to Radar Online, Amy and T.J. are speaking to NewsNation president Michael Corn — who also is an ex-employee for GMA! Corn left in 2021 after sexual assault allegations, and the insider says he’s completely sympathetic to the anchors’ situation. Go figure.

The network is known for taking on its controversial workers — they also snagged Chris Cuomo after he was fired from CNN over claims of sexual misconduct (which were later dropped, but so was his job). Seems like NewsNation is happy becoming the island of misfit news anchors. Something tells us they’re getting recognizable talent at a bargain that way…

Oh, and as for how the rest of the GMA crew feels about Amy and T.J.’s departure? Well, according to the source, they’re thrilled the couple are gone:

“Amy knows where her friends are — and neither she nor T.J. have any left at GMA. Almost everybody in the newsroom is happy they won’t be back.”

Yeesh!

Sounds like more than just the extramarital affair was causing problems behind the scenes. Maybe a GMA employee should pull a Prince Harry and release a tell-all so we can get a glimpse of what it was really like to work with them amidst the controversy!

Regardless of employment status or public opinion, though, the two former ABC anchors are “more in love than ever” according to a friend via DailyMail — T.J. has also already gone ring shopping for his lady’s 50 birthday!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Amy and T.J. destined to find their new home at News Nation? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/GMA]