Julie Chrisley Is Annoyed She Lost Friends Over Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal troubles did not just impact their family but their circle of friends as well!

As we reported, the couple was sentenced earlier this month for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie received seven years behind bars and 16 months probation, while Todd got 12 years in prison and 16 months probation. Todd and Julie are expected to report to jail on January 15, 2023, but they have since vowed to fight their years-long sentence. Attorney Alex Little said the duo plan on appealing their convictions:

“Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

No doubt the situation has greatly affected their kids. But when it comes to other people in their lives? Julie admitted that her court case ruined her relationship with some friends.

In this week’s episode of Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, which was recorded before the sentencing, the 25-year-old first noted how she thought it was “pretty s****y” that many of her mom’s longtime friends haven’t reached out to her amid their legal battle:

“I’ve watched you struggle with certain people that haven’t reached out to you, and like, people that you’ve known for years, either since you were a child or 20 years, whatever it may be. And to not reach out is pretty s****y.”

Giving her pals the benefit of the doubt (somewhat), Julie suggested that “maybe people don’t know what to say” about her and Todd’s messy legal battle, adding:

“Maybe they feel awkward. I don’t know what. I don’t know why. You know, I can’t imagine. I am just the type of person where if I am your friend, I am your friend. I am your friend whether we have $2 combined together or we’ve got millions, whether things are going great or whether our worlds are falling apart, whether our kids are great or whether they’ve lost their way. That’s who I am.”

The 49-year-old reality star continued:

“I think some people, they feel maybe that by reaching out to me, they can tarnish themselves or make themselves look bad. Well listen, that’s on you because I know what I’ve done. More importantly, I know what I haven’t done.”

According to Julie, when it comes to her legal troubles, she never “intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do.” Hmm. The Chrisley Knows Best star also insisted she’s “never got out here and hurt a soul.” Despite her current circumstances, though, she doesn’t want to carry any “anger and bitterness and resentment,” saying:

“It’s not going to get me anywhere.”

Savannah then shared her thoughts on her parents’ convictions, expressing how the justice system continues to fail people:

“It tears families apart. Look at everything that we’re going through. How is that just? It’s not when you’ve got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist. It all goes down to us being in the public eye and someone wanting to prove a point. And it’s honestly sad.”

Ultimately, she feels angry about the entire case:

“It just fuels me and gives me the strength to keep moving instead of just sitting and sulking in it. Because if I sit and sulk in it, then it’s going to lead me down a road that I don’t need to be at. So, therefore, I’m going to use it as anger and motivation but that’s not the best either.”

It’ll definitely be an adjustment for the Chrisley kids moving forward without their parents — especially Savannah, who now has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe. You can watch the entire podcast episode (below):

