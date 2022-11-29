Chase Chrisley Shares Post About Loved Ones Being 'Taken From You' After Parents' Prison Sentencing

Chase Chrisley is working out some of his family issues during a remarkably difficult time.

Of course, the 26-year-old reality TV star’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced earlier this month to 12 and seven years respectively in prison. This follows their convictions on charges related to tax evasion and bank fraud after a shocking trial that concluded this past summer.

Now, the younger Chrisley Knows Best star is grappling with the realities of life without his mom and dad. And he just made his first notable reaction to their shocking prison sentences following the conclusion of the case. On Monday afternoon, Chase took to his Instagram Stories to share a parable about loss. In the post, which the Growing Up Chrisley star re-shared to his 1.3 million IG followers, there is a story of a man who unexpectedly lost his wife.

Related: Looks Like The Chrisleys Can Say Bye-Bye To Their Two Massive Tennessee Mansions

As the post laid out, this hypothetical man and another were playing golf one day when a poignant moment occurred:

“A good friend of mine unexpectedly lost his wife. A couple months later we were golfing together, chatting about nothing. He asked what my dinner plans were and I told him wifey wanted my homemade chili and cornbread, but I didn’t feel like stopping at the store. We golfed a few more minutes when he quietly said, ‘make the chili.'”

As the post continued, it soon became clear what the “chili” was referencing. The writer shared a key lesson on love and loss, concluding with the importance of spending time with those one loves:

“It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you. So today I’m sharing with you that wisdom handed to me by my dear friend that l’ve thought of many times since that day. Next time someone you love wants you to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it. ‘Make the chili.'”

You can see the full share (below):

Of course, Chase didn’t specifically mention his parents with that post. Still, the subtext is clear.

And he’s not the only Chrisley to leave a cryptic hint to his emotions following the news of the prison sentences. Last week, Chase’s sister Savannah Chrisley also shared a subtle message in the aftermath of Todd and Julie learning their federal prison fates.

Related: Did Todd Chrisley Actually Incriminate Himself During This Old Interview?!

As we’ve previously reported, the 53-year-old reality TV star and his 49-year-old wife have vowed that they will continue to fight the prison decree. Immediately after the years-long sentences were handed down, attorney Alex Little released a statement to the media indicating the couple was going to appeal their convictions:

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

It will take time for that appeal to work its way through court, of course. Pending the outcome of that legal maneuver, the New York Times reports both Todd and Julie are expected to report to prison at the start of 2023.

[Image via ET/YouTube/Chase Chrisley/Instagram]