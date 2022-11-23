Todd & Julie Chrisley Leaning On 'Faith' To Get Them Out Of Lengthy Prison Sentences For Fraud

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are staying positive following their “difficult day” of sentencing. But are they in denial??

By now we’re sure you’ve heard, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to serve a combined total of 19 years behind bars (Todd 12, Julie seven) following their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction. As far as they’re concerned though, the fight isn’t over just yet… Family attorney Alex Little, of Burr & Forman LLP, revealed to multiple outlets Tuesday the husband and wife aren’t quite ready to accept their sentencing:

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

Ah, faith. Of course. Blessed are the tax evaders, isn’t that how it goes?

Little added:

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

“Government lying to jurors”?? Wow, they’re really going for it!

You may remember talk of an appeal has been circulating since back in June when the couple were initially found guilty. Fellow attorney Kate Mangels, who is not affiliated with the case, wasn’t convinced their attempts would prove beneficial, as she noted at the time:

“I would say it’s a very low percentage of appeals that get granted. There’s so much evidence brought that even if maybe one piece of evidence was improperly brought or one witness was excluded, an appeals court could still say at the end of the day that wasn’t substantial and that wasn’t prejudicial so even though we find an error, we’re not going to overturn and we’re not going to do a new trial.”

Eesh. Doesn’t bode well for that Chrisley “optimism.”

Prosecutors bolstered Mangels’ cynicism last week, adding in a pre-sentencing court filing:

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work. The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Todd and Julie have attempted to maintain their innocence throughout the case, with the patriarch claiming on Instagram back in August a former employee was responsible for the charges after personally falsifying financial information, and it seems like that will continue to be their play going forward: deny until you die.

We’ll just have to see how it all continues to play out… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

