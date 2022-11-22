Savannah Chrisley Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe Following Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley has taken custody of her little brother and niece following the sentencing of her parents on Monday.

As you know, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, following convictions on counts related to bank fraud and tax evasion. Both of them are also set to go through 16 months of probation following their incarcerations. Yikes.

Since their sentencing has made its rounds in the media, Savannah and step-sister Lindsie Chrisley (whom Todd shares with ex-wife Theresa Terry) have somewhat shared their reactions to the news. Lindsie posted a snap of two of her friend sitting next to one another on her Instagram Stories, which she captioned:

“The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne.”

And Savannah decided to react by — hosting a sale on her Sassy Cosmetics website?? She also posted a cryptic quote from pastor Kimberly Jones that proved to be somewhat cryptic (below):

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Yeah, your guess is as good as ours!

But on Monday, the Beauty by Savannah founder spoke out about the situation more directly on her Unlocked podcast — just hours before her parents would be sentenced to prison. In the episode, she expressed her fear of a “really painful and really difficult future” about potentially not coming home to her mom and dad:

“I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal.”

Getting emotional about the subject, the 25-year-old said if her parents were put behind bars she’d have custody of her little brother Grayson, 16, and her niece Chloe, 10, who were regular faces on the shows in their reality TV empire:

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

The beauty mogul said she’s never experienced a holiday without being with her family — but later in the episode revealed the “hardest part” of all of this would be taking care of Grayson and Chloe:

“[I”m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances. That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

She said she’d give the kiddos a lot of “love and hugs” because “that’s what they need right now”. It seems like since the sentencing went the way she expected, she’s got custody of them right now. And sadly, her first week with custody isn’t looking very bright, either, as her 16-year-old brother was hospitalized the same day due to a head injury he sustained in a car crash. Monday was not a good day for the Chrisleys…

You can listen to Savannah’s full statement (below):

Todd and Julie’s 26-year-old son Chase has yet to comment on the situation, same with his half-brother Kyle, but we’re truly we’re wishing all the Chrisley children the best as they work through this adjustment. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

