Julie & Todd Chrisley's Prison Sentences Just Got Reduced!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are gettin’ outta the big house early!

If you take a look at the Federal Bureau of Prisons‘ online inmate search database, it shows that the Chrisley Knows Best stars had their combined prison sentence of 19 years reduced! Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. However, he’s now set to be released on January 23, 2033 — nearly TWO FULL YEARS earlier than his original sentence!

Julie, on the other hand, will now be released from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on October 19, 2028 — 14 months earlier than her original sentence of seven years!

That’s pretty wild considering how persistent prosecutors were about putting them behind bars for bank fraud for a LONG time. On Thursday, the couples’ attorney Jay Surgent told Insider:

“Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences. I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years.”

He also indicated that new sentencing guidelines could see their sentences being even further reduced come November.

