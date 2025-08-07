Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Blake Lively Wants ME To Pay Her Attorney’s Fees! WTF?????? Here Is My Response! | Perez Hilton It’s War! Blake Lively’s Attorneys vs ME!!!! Her Lawyer Just Asked The Court To Break The Law! SERIOUSLY! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Is Biased In Favor Of Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis - And I Just Told Him That! THIS IS SAVAGE: Blake Lively's Lawyers Accuse Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Deposition Details To 'Create A Media Circus' -- What REALLY Happened In The Room?! Blake Lively Claims She Has PROOF That Conduct Complaints Were Made Against Justin Baldoni And His Production Company On The Set Of Their Film! AND She Just Lied To The Judge About ME! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Wants Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer PUNISHED! She Tells The Judge He’s Tainting Potential Jurors And Violating Court Orders By: Blake Lively’s Bestie Just Ruled In Her Favor AND Also Against! Judge Delivers Split Ruling Over Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer! He: Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Her Deposition Details! She Claims Her Mental Heath Has Suffered, Insisting She’s a Victim And: Justin Baldoni Is Fighting Back Harder! Files A NEW Lawsuit! On The Offensive, He Just: Blake Lively’s Non-Existent Smear Campaign Falls Apart!!!! Blake Lively Hit With EXPLOSIVE Court Filing! Perez Hilton Just Dropped His Motion To Quash Her Unenforceable Subpoena And, Surprisingly: I Was Invited On Television To Talk Blake Lively And I Confess... | Perez Hilton

Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni Calls Out Blake Lively Lies! Denies Leaking Her Deposition Details! And DARES Her To:

Justin Baldoni Calls Out Blake Lively Lies! Denies Leaking Her Deposition Details! And DARES Her To:

So savage! Want more of THIS! Justin Baldoni

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 06, 2025 22:59pm PDT

Share This