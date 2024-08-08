Justin Baldoni Is Actually Campaigning For Blake Lively To Direct It Ends With Us Sequel Amid Tension!!

The rest of the cast might be shunning Justin Baldoni, but he’s still their biggest supporter!

As Perezcious readers know, something truly sus has been going on with the cast of It Ends With Us, which stars Blake Lively opposite Justin as her abusive boyfriend. He also directed and helped produce the film based on Colleen Hoover‘s popular book of the same name. Plus, he’s the one who secured the film rights, so this movie literally wouldn’t have been made without him.

Despite his pivotal role in the film, though, the Jane the Virgin alum has been snubbed by the cast, which includes him not appearing in any promo with them or even posing with them at the NYC premiere. Most of ‘em, including Blake and the author, also unfollowed him on Instagram, too. It’s all VERY strange!

Despite this, the actor only has kind words to say about the Gossip Girl alum. In fact, he thinks she should direct the sequel, It Starts With Us, if it gets made into a movie! Chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere, the Man Enough podcaster insisted that it wasn’t his night, but a night for “all the women who we made this movie for” as well as for Blake and Colleen. Humble AF!

When asked if he’d be up for “pulling double duty again in the future,” he teased:

“You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this.”

Hah! When pressed more directly about the potential sequel, he continued:

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Wow!

Blake made her directorial debut on Taylor Swift‘s I Bet You Think About Me music video in 2021, which earned her an ACM nomination. So, it’s not a wild suggestion! And she sure seems very passionate about this film. It would be the natural next step.

That said, if there is beef between Blake and Justin, maybe this has something to do with it? Perhaps they had disagreements over the film and that’s why he’s so willing to pass the reins to her?? He has said she was super involved behind the scenes — maybe a little too involved? Hmm…

Anything seems possible at this point. But it is telling that the 40-year-old remains so complimentary when discussing his co-stars despite this rumored rift! It’s classy! Ch-ch-check out his full response (below):

He clearly cares deeply about the domestic violence awareness aspect of this film and is putting that above all rumored drama. To that end, it’s all very respectable!

Thoughts? Do U think the beef is real or just a PR stunt? Sound OFF (below)!

