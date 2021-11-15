Taylor Swift Drops New Red Vault Track Video… Starring Miles Teller!?

I Bet You… didn’t see this one coming!

After a big weekend for Red (Taylor’s Version) and the premiere of All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift has dropped another music video for one of the brand new “From the Vault” tracks, I Bet You Think About Me. On Sunday, she teased the new visual on TikTok with a shout out to her director (and co-writer), bestie Blake Lively.

The wedding-themed video features another surprise in its leading man, fellow Pennsylvania native Miles Teller. His bride was played by real-life wife Keleigh Teller, who has frequently posted on Instagram about being a Swiftie (including with anti-vaxxer pal Aaron Rodgers).

The video depicts TayTay donned in red and wreaking havoc on an ex’s wedding. If there was any doubt that the subject of I Bet You Think About Me and All Too Well were the same person (cough, Jake Gyllenhaal, cough), at one point, she wraps the bride in a red scarf reminiscent of the one referenced in ATW.

All in all, the return to her country roots is an instant classic. Plus, OMG doesn’t she look absolutely stunning in that wedding dress?!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

