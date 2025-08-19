Justin Baldoni Claps Back Against Young Actress Accusing Him Of Harassment! Shares THE TRUTH! And Makes Surprise Offer To Blake Lively!!! MAJOR PLOT TWIST! Justin Baldoni…. Related Posts Justin Baldoni Is Harassing Young Actress, Claims Isabela Ferrer’s Lawyer! This Is Wild: Do These Texts Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad? Taylor Swift Has Another Big Surprise! And MORE Hot Topics! Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out! Justin Baldoni Struggling To Track Down It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer As He Demands Her Texts With Blake Lively! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 19, 2025 12:29pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube