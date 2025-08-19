Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Justin Baldoni Is Harassing Young Actress, Claims Isabela Ferrer’s Lawyer! This Is Wild: Do These Texts Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad? Taylor Swift Has Another Big Surprise! And MORE Hot Topics! Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out! Justin Baldoni Struggling To Track Down It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer As He Demands Her Texts With Blake Lively!  Is Taylor Swift's New Song Ruin The Friendship About Blake Lively?? Fans Think... Blake Lively Tried To Hurt Me - But She Only HELPED Me! Here’s Why! I Just.... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Was Charged SO MUCH EXTRA By PR Firm Scared Of Taylor Swift Fans Amid Blake Lively Battle! How Travis Kelce Romance Helped Taylor Swift Through Some 'Dark Chapters' Blake Lively Offered Me A Compromise! AND I Was Just Humiliated In Court! Two Steps Back!! BUMMER! Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say...  I Just Scored Two Major Court Victories!!!!! Plus, Blake Lively MADNESS Boils Over! Actors Now Being Subpoenaed Too!!!! And Team Justin Baldoni Messed Up! Details Here! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Now Threatening Me With Defamation! THIS IS INSANITY! She:

Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Claps Back Against Young Actress Accusing Him Of Harassment! Shares THE TRUTH! And Makes Surprise Offer To Blake Lively!!!

Justin Baldoni Claps Back Against Young Actress Accusing Him Of Harassment! Shares THE TRUTH! And Makes Surprise Offer To Blake Lively!!!

MAJOR PLOT TWIST! Justin Baldoni….

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 19, 2025 12:29pm PDT

Share This