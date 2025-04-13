Justin Baldoni Is Doing It Again! He’s Orchestrating ANOTHER Vicious Smear Campaign! This Time: Do better! Justin Baldoni… Related Posts She’s Bad For Business! Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Costars Distancing Themselves From Her! Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni! Blake Lively Has No Regrets! Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Is On The Offensive Against Justin Baldoni! She Now: Blake Lively BLASTS Justin Baldoni For Trying To Silence Harassment Victims With ‘Scorched Earth’ Legal Tactics! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 13, 2025 13:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube