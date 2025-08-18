Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Do These Texts Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad? Taylor Swift Has Another Big Surprise! And MORE Hot Topics! Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out! Justin Baldoni Struggling To Track Down It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer As He Demands Her Texts With Blake Lively!  Is Taylor Swift's New Song Ruin The Friendship About Blake Lively?? Fans Think... Blake Lively Tried To Hurt Me - But She Only HELPED Me! Here’s Why! I Just.... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Was Charged SO MUCH EXTRA By PR Firm Scared Of Taylor Swift Fans Amid Blake Lively Battle! How Travis Kelce Romance Helped Taylor Swift Through Some 'Dark Chapters' Blake Lively Offered Me A Compromise! AND I Was Just Humiliated In Court! Two Steps Back!! BUMMER! Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say...  I Just Scored Two Major Court Victories!!!!! Plus, Blake Lively MADNESS Boils Over! Actors Now Being Subpoenaed Too!!!! And Team Justin Baldoni Messed Up! Details Here! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Now Threatening Me With Defamation! THIS IS INSANITY! She: Should Blake Lively's Lawyers Be Sanctioned? Cuz They Have... | Perez Hilton

Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni Is Harassing Young Actress, Claims Isabela Ferrer’s Lawyer! This Is Wild:

Justin Baldoni Is Harassing Young Actress, Claims Isabela Ferrer’s Lawyer! This Is Wild:

This is bad for Justin Baldoni, but it’s not that bad! Is it?

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 17, 2025 21:44pm PDT

Share This