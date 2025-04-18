Justin Baldoni Is Taking New Legal Action Against Blake Lively! He Just Discovered That Ryan Reynolds’ Wife: We caught her!!! Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively 'Super Shady' Legal Move To Sucker Punch Justin Baldoni Exposed! Warning: This May Make You Sick! Blake Lively: Blake Lively Responds To Being Named One Of Time's 100 Most Influential People, Says It's Important 'To Have A Voice' Blake Lively’s Crisis Communications Expert Pulls A Power Move! THIS Is Major: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 18, 2025 13:29pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube