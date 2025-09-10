Justin Baldoni Keeps Losing! This Judge In New York Is On Blake Lively’s Side! The Latest! Major fail! Justin Baldoni…. Related Posts Blake Lively Is Still Going After Me - Hard! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Has Pushed Me Past The Breaking Point! | Perez Hilton Drama! The Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Case Just Went Off The Rails! Justin Baldoni Has A New Accuser! Blake Lively Is Winning Today! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 10, 2025 15:44pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters YouTube