Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Huge Loss For Freedom Of Speech! Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Scores Big Legal Victory! Blake Lively’s Legal Fight Against Me Takes A Dark Turn! Judge Refuses My Extension! BUT... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Is Letting Her Lawyers Get Away With Abuse! They CONTINUE To: Blake Lively Used My Children To Hurt Me - And Endanger Them! Is This Okay? Her Bestie Judge Is Okay With It! | Perez Hilton Did I Just Outsmart Blake Lively’s Expensive Lawyers? I Think I Did!!!! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively And Her Judge Are Conspiring Against Me! This Is Not Right Or Fair! And I Am Fighting Back!!!! I Just: Blake Lively’s Judge Just Scolded Me - Publicly! Here Is My Response! Plus, I Brought Taylor Swift Back Into This Justin Baldoni Mess! I Told The Judge... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Declares That Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Have Been Abusing The Court’s Docket! Reprimands Them AND Gives Her Another Win - Of Course! He just: Judge Sides With Blake Lively -- Agrees Justin Baldoni Tried To Stir Up 'Scandal' Over Deposition! Did I Go Too Far? I Just Told Blake Lively’s Judge Something Even CRAZIER! And, A Lot Of Content Creators Are Mad At Me! Because... | Perez Hilton Am I Trolling Blake Lively? THE TRUTH! | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Calls Out Blake Lively Lies! Denies Leaking Her Deposition Details! And DARES Her To:

Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively Declined Key Evidence Exchange, Now Wants It All! Tells Court: "If We Hand Over More, She Should Too!"

Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively Declined Key Evidence Exchange, Now Wants It All! Tells Court: "If We Hand Over More, She Should Too!"

Blake Lively did not meet her obligations! And now…

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 11, 2025 23:14pm PDT

Share This