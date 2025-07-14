Justin Baldoni’s Team SLAMS Blake Lively For Using Her ‘Celebrity Status’ To Alter Deposition!

Justin Baldoni’s team ain’t having Blake Lively’s latest legal move!

As the never ending war between the It Ends with Us stars rages on, we’re finally about to see Blake’s deposition. And while she’ll be in the hot seat, she’s still trying to get some semblance of an upper hand! On Friday, the 37-year-old requested the deposition take place at her lawyer’s office instead of at Justin’s. Why? Because she doesn’t want to be bombarded by a wave of paparazzi. But Justin is calling BS!

On Sunday, TMZ obtained legal docs filed by his lawyer Bryan Freedman, who argues there’s no evidence to support Blake’s concern. And get this: he also pointed out the offices are just one mile apart! So you’re telling us the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star is worried about a swarm of paparazzi at Justin’s lawyer’s office, but not at her lawyer’s office just up the street? Yeahhhhh…

Related: 90 Day Fiancé Star Arrested For Battery!

Justin’s attorney also argued holding the deposition at Blake’s choice of location puts Justin and his team at a disadvantage as they’ll need to sort through hundreds of pages of notes and may require a conference room for themselves to confer in private.

Freedman then took things a step further, BLASTING Blake for her entitled behavior:

“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court. Lively is bound by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure like every litigant…”

Damn! He’s not playing around!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Soul Boom w/ Rainn Wilson/YouTube & Phil Lewis/WENN]