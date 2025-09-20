Justin Baldoni Under Attack! This Is Not A Coincidence! Blake Lively: Is this a bad look for Justin Baldoni??? Related Posts Blake Lively Taught Me This! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is To Blame For This! Justin Baldoni’s Publicist Makes Heartbreaking Confession: Blake Lively’s Bestie Has A New Book Coming Out ABOUT THE SAGA!!!! Colleen Hoover: Justin Baldoni Making Big Moves! Taylor Swift Is Confusing People - But I Have Answers! And More HOT TOPICS! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 19, 2025 20:44pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Celebrity Feuds Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube