Justin Bieber ‘Tired’ Of Critics ‘Weaponizing’ His Behavior -- And Hailey Feels...

Justin Bieber is over all the criticism.

Over the weekend, the Peaches singer partied HARD at Coachella. Like, really hard… Footage emerged of him shirtless and hunched over in a large crowd, dancing, and smoking what appeared to be weed in front of his baby brother Jaxon Bieber — who’s only 15! While he may not have thought twice about it, Hailey Bieber’s motherly instincts seemed to kick in as she whisked Jaxon out of the crowd. See HERE.

Since then, fans have been coming down on him for the concerning behavior… But he’s “tired” of hearing it.

On Tuesday, an insider told People:

“Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him. It’s not like his son Jack is at these events. And his brother’s a teenager.”

Yeah, isn’t that the point? Obviously his brother isn’t an infant, but he’s still not of the legal age to party the way Justin was… Doesn’t the Baby singer care about setting a good example?

Apparently neither he nor poppa Jeremy Bieber were worried about it. The insider continued:

“Justin’s dad came into town to bring [Jaxon] to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had the first weekend.”

They added:

“Look on his socials, he had an amazing time.”

Take a look at some of his Coachella content (below):

It certainly does look like he had fun. Though clearly too much in some folks’ eyes… But according to the insider, Justin and Hailey are “tired of people turning everything into something bad” when everything is fine.

According to that source, Hailey is totally in agreement with her hubby about all the criticism… And despite speculation, she doesn’t have plans to leave him:

“Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It’s just completely untrue. If anything she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”

This comes after another source offered People quite a different take, claiming:

“She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.”

Hmm. What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is this fans getting worked up over nothing? Or the Biebers trying to keep up the facade that everything is fine? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]