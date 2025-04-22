'She's Been In Tears'! Hailey Bieber 'Genuinely Scared' About Justin's Behavior After Concerning Coachella Outing!

Hailey Bieber is on edge about Justin‘s recent behavior… and it’s taking a huge toll on her!

Over the past few months, the 31-year-old pop star has worried fans and friends after displaying troubling behavior on social media or even while out and about. The concern greatly increased over the weekend when something seemed off with him while attending Coachella. He was with Hailey and his siblings, 15-year-old brother Jaxon and 16-year-old sister Jazmyn. Videos showed Justin smoking what appeared to be a blunt throughout the music festival. That’s not unusual for the Sorry singer nowadays, despite him swearing off drugs years ago. But many fans felt he partied too hard because he looked more and more out of it as the night progressed… The big issue with that is he was with his underage siblings. And at one point viewers even think they saw Hailey pulling Jaxon away! For his safety??

Because of these videos, fans are positive all is not well with the Biebs. And they aren’t the only ones who think so! Hailey reportedly does, too.

A Justin source told People on Tuesday things have gotten really “bad” lately! Whoa! So much so that the Rhode founder has been sobbing as she’s terrified about what will happen to her husband if something doesn’t change soon. The insider shared:

“She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.”

Oh no. This sounds really worrisome! But don’t expect to see Hailey leave Justin over any of this. She’s staying by his side no matter what, says the source:

“Hailey’s very loyal to him. She’s not walking away, but she knows something has to change. Her focus is raising Jack in a stable environment. She’s drawn a line around what she’s willing to tolerate. She means the world to Justin. They have quietly weathered more than most couples ever do.”

If something is going on behind the scenes, we hope someone, whether it’s Hailey or not, steps in to help Justin!

