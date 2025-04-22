Justin Bieber's Former Pal Thinks Singer Is In A Cult! This Church Is Why Their Relationship Crumbled!

What is going on between Justin Bieber and his former Drew House creative director, Ryan Good? The question on all our minds has been answered by new sources… and what has been revealed is concerning!

As you may know, the pop star founded the clothing brand with his old road manager and stylist back in 2019. The two were not only business partners but longtime friends. However, it appears they had a falling out over the past year! Justin announced he quit Drew House last month, saying the business “doesn’t represent me or my family or life.” He even went as far as to tell fans not to “waste ur money” on the company. Damn.

The Yummy singer didn’t share more details about why he left Drew House. However, the decision seemingly came after some behind-the-scenes drama with Ryan! The first signs of trouble happened earlier this year when JB unfollowed him on Instagram. Then, the new dad launched a new clothing company called Skylrk, throwing shade at Drew House in the promo.

But what happened with Ryan? Why are they no longer on good terms? Ryan apparently cut ties with Justin, all because of Churchome and its lead pastor Judah Smith. The same church the Grammy winner and Hailey Bieber are a part of!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Tuesday that the 41-year-old hasn’t talked to the Biebs since he left the church over a year ago. Sources close to Judah also say that Ryan also hasn’t spoken to him for the same amout of time after he distanced himself. Whoa! He wanted nothing to do with the church, it seems! The pastor supposedly doesn’t have a problem with Ryan and wants nothing but the best for him. Well, the guy doesn’t feel the same way!

According to the insiders, Ryan decided he needed to part ways with Churchome after he started to think it was a cult, and that caused a huge rift in his friendship with Justin. Uh oh. This is worrisome for Hailey and JB if the Drew House co-founder’s fears are true…

What also didn’t help their relationship was how close the performer became to Judah. The TMZ sources claimed Ryan didn’t get along with him, yet Justin brought the pastor onto the board of Drew House a few years ago anyway. The move reportedly had been “weird” to Ryan because Judah isn’t a businessman — he is a leader at the church. Why would he work for a fashion company?

FYI, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard some troubling things about Justin’s friendship with Judah! Amid the rampant rumors about his alleged relationship problems with Hailey, a source for DeuxMoi previously shared that they felt Judah “enables Justin” and never should be involved in “counseling Justin, either individually or for his marriage.”

We then heard the Rhode founder started “questioning her religion and values” after the birth of their son Jack Blues last year because something left her feeling “disillusioned and confused.” Could Hailey have debated distancing herself from the church because of Judah? Did she realize they may have been a part of a cult, just like Ryan reportedly did? Hmm. It has caused a big disagreement between Justin and Hailey — and ruined his friendship with Ryan, ultimately.

Even though the pair are no longer on speaking terms, Ryan is still concerned about the Confident artist after seeing what has been in the media. As you know, fans have grown very concerned about Bieber over the past few months. Their unease for the musician continued this month after videos of him yelling at the paparazzi and partying at Coachella went viral. With the online footage, it’s not hard to see why people are so worried about Justin. Now, with these new claims? Their fears probably have increased…

