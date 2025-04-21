Justin Bieber Fans Renew Concern For His Health After Worrying Coachella Party Footage Emerges

Justin Bieber once again has fans worrying about his health.

Coachella 2025 came to a close this weekend with some pretty memorable moments… But one in particular fans aren’t willing to leave unaddressed has to do with the Peaches singer. According to TMZ, J.B. attended the invite-only Friday Night in the Desert celebration in Indio, California, where many feel he partied too hard. In shocking footage that’s emerged from the gathering on TikTok, Justin is seemingly seen smoking a blunt… Which in and of itself isn’t alarming or unheard of for him, but as the night progressed, he seemed to become more and more untethered.

Related: Haley Joel Osment Breaks His Silence After Using ‘Disgusting’ Antisemitic Slur During Arrest

The video then cuts to the Baby singer completely shirtless in a packed crowd with his head dropped down and shoulders hunched up as he attempts to groove to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us. Next, he’s seen sitting down with a shirt back on as he once again lets his head hang down and smokes another blunt — this time while bobbing it to his own song What Do You Mean? Watch HERE.

In the comments, fans quickly began making their opinions heard on the 31-year-old father’s behavior at the music festival:

“He’s so broken…” “He needs better friends by his side” “’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything” “I’m sorry but he doesn’t look ok, he’s not just ‘having fun’ he’s definitely under some hard influence :(“ “He looks like those men on the street in Seattle” “My neck hurts just looking at his posture. He forgot he is the Justin Bieber” “I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending” “And he’s a dad……. it’s sad…” “He needs to move out of LA yesterday” “poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help “Someone pls help him”

There is also another video circulating showing Hailey Bieber seemingly removing Justin’s teenage half-brother Jaxon away. See that HERE.

This all comes just two months after the Intentions singer sparked fan concern after displaying worrying behavior at wife’s Rhode Beauty event. Shortly after, reps vehemently denied all the drug abuse speculation, telling TMZ the constant rumors are “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

And just last week he was seen partying HARD at a strip club for Sexxy Red‘s 27th birthday… We’re sure no one wants to keep him in that headspace his rep talked about if he’s truly moving forward in a healthy way, but videos like this one from Coachella just make it hard for worried fans to do so…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Justin Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]