Justin Bieber’s Dad Digs Himself Deeper With MORE Homophobic Tweets!

Justin Bieber’s father continues to dig himself into a deeper hole with his homophobic posts.

In case you haven’t heard, Jeremy Bieber hopped on Instagram earlier this week to reveal his stance on Pride Month by dropping a meme that showed the message over a rainbow flag:

“Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

WTF?!! And this awful meme wasn’t even the first time he dropped some anti-LGBTQ+ comments. He tweeted on Monday:

“We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Related: Tyler James Williams Addresses Sexuality Speculation In Pride Month Post

After facing criticism, Jeremy kinda sorta apologized for his controversial comments later on, writing on Twitter:

“Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

How was it not his intent to offend? What else was the goal in posting overtly anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media?? The apology was so disingenuous, we bet the celeb dad only said something because people called him out for his comments online. (Or maybe his more media-savvy kid reached out?)

Whatever small amount of good will he won back with even that trash apology is out the window now. Because Jeremy went on to defend his posts on Friday and insisted everyone misunderstood the meaning behind them. However, his latest tweets only landed him in more hot water when he continued to drop more homophobic rhetoric! The 48-year-old took to Twitter to first say:

“Well I didn’t expect to be thrown into this political arena, but I’m being forced in … Insensitive perhaps but a bigot I am not! #buckleup #truths”

You know when someone puts #buckleup in their first tweet, the next ones are just going to be full of #truths. LOLz! He continued:

“My post was to acknowledge families, that’s it! and before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that’s an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn’t happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic.”

Yeah, we’ve heard this B.S. before. No, I’m not anti-gay, I’m just pro-NOT being gay, that’s all! What about #StraightPride? This isn’t even a dog whistle we have to read between the lines on, this is a straight-up homophobic message!

Also, we’d be remiss not to point out, he clearly doesn’t understand the fact that people in the LGBTQ+ community can also have children!! We mean, COME ON!

To make matters worse, Jeremy then attempted to justify his terrible comments by mentioning that his brother is gay in a follow-up tweet. No joke. Like that absolves him somehow. And he then proceeded to spew even more hateful words, writing:

“My brother is gay and I adore him, Love whomever you want that’s your business not ‘mine’ my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!”

First of all, “hostile takeover?!” He’s claiming not to be a “bigot,” but then turns around and says this? The characterization of the LGBT community as being on the attack is like THE BIGGEST homophobic talking point right now! This is the kind of harmful rhetoric towards the community that’s getting bars burned down and people attacked on the streets!

And second of all, Jeremy’s “hate” is showing by the simple fact that this controversy is even happening — and he continues to double down with his problematic remarks. Disgusting. BTW, did Jeremy not stop to think about how his brother would feel about his homophobic tweets? Like, come on… It’s not enough to love your brother, man. You need to also drag yourself out of the ignorant idea that HE’S PART OF SOME KIND OF ARMY TRYING TO REPLACE YOU! Gross.

At this point, someone needs to keep Jeremy off social media for the rest of June, so he stops trying to ruin Pride Month for everyone else. What are your thoughts on his latest tweets, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via Jeremy Bieber/Instagram, TheEllenShow/YouTube]