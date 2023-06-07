Justin Bieber’s Dad Tries To Ruin Pride Month With DISGUSTING Homophobic Tweets!

Justin Bieber’s dad has some controversial Pride Month messages.

You may have wondered where the Biebs stood on the LGBT community considering his support of the infamous Hillsong Church, which is famously anti-gay and pro-conversion therapy. Chris Pratt gets a lot of crap for being seen there one time, but Justin was best buds with one of the church leaders! (But THAT guy is a whole other story…) If you’re hoping Justin is more progressive than his ecclesiastical predilections suggest, you better pray the apple falls farther from the tree than usual. Because his poppa is NOT cool with the gays, apparently.

Jeremy Bieber took to Twitter on Wednesday to let followers know exactly where he stands on the idea of Pride Month, and boy, it is not great. The 48-year-old shared a tasteless meme which read over a rainbow flag:

“Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

Seriously?? WTF is wrong with him?!

First off, the implication that LGBT folks can’t have kids is already highly insulting. It’s 2023 ffs. Secondly, you have to have some kind of hate in your heart to blast out that kind of BS at the beginning of Pride Month — just to rain on everyone else’s parade.

What’s worse is that this wasn’t even the first instance this month the celeb parent made out of touch, anti-LGBT comments this Pride Month, as he also tweeted back on Monday:

“We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable! — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 5, 2023

If what he means by “the things this generation glorifies” is the acceptance and celebration of love, in whatever shape it takes, then go ahead and call us “unbelievable”!!

Innerestingly, he’s kiiinda walked back his comments, deleting his controversial meme and tweeting:

“Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023

That’s mostly an apology, though it definitely feels like it was tweeted through gritted teeth. We mean, come on, not his intent? He knew exactly what he was doing when he tweeted those unsavory takes. He’s just apologizing now because of the backlash. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if someone gave him a talking-to about it, maybe told him he needed to say sorry? Maybe his slightly more progressive son??

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Jeremy Bieber/Instagram & Justin Bieber/YouTube]