Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams Addresses 'Very Dangerous' Sexuality Speculation In Pride Month Post

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams has a very important message about the dangers of speculating on someone’s sexuality.

For a while, the 30-year-old actor has faced a ton of speculation about his sexuality as he has long kept his love life very private. While Tyler usually ignored the rumors, he decided to weigh in on the matter this weekend. The Everybody Hates Chris alum took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to write:

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous. Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Exactly. Speculating can do more harm than good. He also pointed out that making assumptions about a person’s sexuality based on characteristics “reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression.” Tyler continued:

“I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

After wishing everyone a happy Pride Month “to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters and individuals,” he noted that he’d “pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.” Then, as an ally, Tyler promised to continue to help “cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.” You can read his entire statement (below):

Wow. Well said.

We have nothing but appreciate for Tyler’s heartfelt message. What do you think about it, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]