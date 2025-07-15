How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Supporting Each Other -- Despite Getting Raw About Marriage Struggles On New Album!

Justin and Hailey Bieber always have each other’s backs… no matter what is going on in their marriage!

Following months and months of divorce speculation, the pop star finally confirmed all was not well between him and Hailey at one point on his new album, SWAG, which dropped on Friday. It was a raw moment for JB after the couple spent a lot of time clapping back at the rumors, which turned out not to be rumors!

And while things weren’t okay at one point, the couple seem to be in a much better place now. In fact, Hailey was a big support for Justin during the process of making the brutally honest record! A source told People on Saturday:

“Hailey was by Justin’s side for the whole creation of the album. Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years.”

And that’s because, for the first time in a long time, Justin got to make an album on his terms. The source noted the 31-year-old singer felt he could “run his own show” and create his dream record after some huge changes in his career, such as ditching his former manager and friend, Scooter Braun. Remember, the pair parted ways in 2023 after working together for more than a decade. They didn’t split on good terms, though. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama due to disagreements over Drew House, unpaid debts, and more. They’ve since settled the financial issue. Despite a positive reaction to the album from Scooter, there still doesn’t seem to be much love for him from the Biebers! And Justin seems grateful the record executive is out of his life!

According to the insider, Justin always wanted to create an album with a candid style but couldn’t since he didn’t have control over his own creative direction. But with all the power now, he got to choose to collaborate with certain musicians and producers and use only live vocals and instruments to produce a “stripped-down” style. Wow! It must’ve felt good to have such freedom and control! Through all of that, Hailey stuck by his side. The source added:

“Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts. She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist.”

Amazing! Hopefully, it means the pair are heading in a positive direction and working through their marriage troubles!

And now that the album is out, it’s her turn to receive the same support from her hubby! Hailey and Justin went to Mallorca, Spain, this month, but it wasn’t only for a relaxing vacation! It was also an important business trip for the model! She celebrated the launch of her brand Rhode‘s new Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint, bringing a bunch of influencers from around the world along for the trip. A People source pointed out the getaway was “pretty much Rhode’s official step into the global beauty arena.” It was a major deal for Hailey, and she was grateful her hubby came out to be with her during it:

“Hailey was excited, but also nervous. She loved having Justin there. He knew this was the biggest deal for her. He’s super impressed by how far Hailey’s taken Rhode and how focused she’s on growing right now. She loves that Justin shows up when it matters.”

At least Justin is there for her, too! This is definitely a better way to react to her success than how he did with Vogue…

