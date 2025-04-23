Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Started Over An A Murder Investigation?? WHAT!

Is this what really led to the falling out between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun?

Over the past few years, the 31-year-old pop star has been cutting out many people from his life — including his longtime manager and friend. JB parted ways with Scooter in 2023 amid a rumored rift. They reportedly hadn’t talked in nearly a year at that point. When Taylor Swift’s nemesis announced his retirement from management last year, he had nothing but great things to say about the Biebs. He made it sound like they parted ways on somewhat good terms.

But then Justin unfollowed Scooter on Instagram early this year, along with Allison Kaye, his former manager from SB Projects, Kenny Hamilton, his former bodyguard, and Ryan Good, his former stylist, road manager, pal, and creative director at his old company Drew House. The shocking move makes it seem like they are NOT friends anymore! So what happened between the singer and the record executive? Why the mass unfollowing spree? We’ve started to get answers over the past month, and much of the drama seems to stem from Justin’s former clothing company! Yes, that even includes his beef with Scooter!

Remember when Justin announced he quit Drew House because he believed the brand no longer represented him or his family, even going as far as to throw shade and tell fans not to purchase anything from there? Well, some sources are claiming the explanation is a lie! Insiders connected to the Biebs told TMZ on Wednesday that he actually left the company to start a new one called Skylrk because he wanted to distance himself from Scooter! Huh?!

You see, the 43-year-old is very much involved in the company. He was on the board with Justin, Ryan, Churchome pastor Judah Smith, and music executive David Bolno. In 2023 — the same year those feud rumors started — the sources said the Yummy artist had a massive disagreement with Scooter over one of the other board members! Why? Justin sources claimed their issues began when Bolno became a person of interest in the death of an aspiring singer named Laura Lozano!

WHAT!

According to a Miami Beach Police Department report obtained by TMZ at the time, the musician was found dead in the bathtub of his room at the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach at around 1:22 p.m. on March 30, 2023. Bolno was not at the place, as police surveillance showed him leaving by himself at 4:35 a.m. Hotel staff members called the business manager after check-out time, and he told them he was no longer in the room. However, he mentioned there was a woman in the room. Per police, staffers went to the room and discovered Lozano unresponsive. After first responders arrived at the scene, she was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources said officers found an “unknown substance” in the room, which they suspected was narcotics. Bolno insisted he had nothing to do with the “terrible tragedy,” saying she had been in his room “because she was recording music the night before” and “she was going to sign a record deal” with him — that’s it. Ultimately, the police cleared him. Her cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose, Business Insider reported.

But before anyone knew of his innocence, Justin did not want to be associated with Bolno anymore due to the murder investigation! Sources alleged the Grammy winner wanted him off the board but Scooter defended him. Despite Justin’s wishes, the ex-manager kept Bolno on the board. After that, the Love Yourself crooner wanted out of the company and was done with Scooter.

However, Drew House sources say this is NOT what went down! They claim Justin’s issues had nothing to do with Bolno. Instead, the insiders alleged everything started to go downhill the second Ryan left Churchome — the same church Justin, Judah, and Hailey are a part of. We’ve heard this before. Earlier this week, the outlet reported Ryan hasn’t spoken to Justin in over a year because he left after believing the church is in a cult! Whoa! So, he now thinks Justin and Hailey are in a cult. A terrifying thought…

Drew House sources further claimed on Wednesday that Ryan believed Judah controlled Justin — and that he never had problems with Jack Blues’ dad, but with the pastor instead due to this. Justin disagreed with his longtime friend’s opinions, though. So, he reportedly “screwed over” Drew House and left the brand, something they feel only happened because of the controlling church. Per sources, they are now concerned about his mental health. They aren’t the only ones! So are fans and Hailey!

Of course, there is pushback on this narrative! Bieber sources say Justin and Judah were outvoted by Scooter, David, and Ryan constantly about everything with the brand, including creative direction and releases. Because of this, JB felt like Drew House was no longer his, per the insiders. However, Drew House sources insisted Justin never lost a board vote — not once. Hmm.

Ultimately, whatever went down behind the scenes made the performer want to ditch Scooter and Ryan. Two people who have been in his life for YEARS! It must have gotten bad between them for him to throw away longtime friendships and leave Drew House to start a brand-new company, so he doesn’t have to be associated with them anymore, right?

Which side of the story do you believe, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

