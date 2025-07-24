Justin Timberlake BLASTED For Barely Singing At All During Concert!

Justin Timberlake fans are not happy! …again…

The *NSYNC member got EVERYONE talking at his latest show, but not about anything good! He took the stage at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania over the weekend, where he put on the most half-assed performance ever! And that’s giving him a lot of credit for HALF!

In fan footage posted on TikTok, the 44-year-old begins singing Can’t Stop the Feeling! — his song from the Trolls soundtrack. But he quickly aims the microphone at the crowd prompting THEM to sing. He goes on to bop around the stage with his hood up, at multiple points leaving his back turned to the audience for several seconds. In total, he couldn’t have actually sung more than, like, 20 words of the song! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG! Fans were PISSED! They rushed to the comments with hilarious takes:

“Dude took a day off on stage” “Does he know the lyrics?” “This could have been an email” “’Sing!’ ..bro YOU SING” “Justin Timberlake Karaoke tour” “He has zero interest to be on that stage right now.” “Is he aware he is the singer and this is his concert?” “Doing the bare minimum. He expects people to pay for this??”

Yikes! Seems like HE’S gonna ruin the tour! THE WORLD TOUR! LOLz!

