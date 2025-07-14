Justin Timberlake LAYS INTO Crew Members After Performance Gets Cut Short By Tech Issues At *Worst* Time!

Justin Timberlake was NOT a happy camper at his latest live show!

The SexyBack singer took the stage at Lytham Festival in Lytham St Annes, England earlier this month, but his grand finale… Well, it didn’t turn out to be so grand! According to a TikTok shared by a fan, his set got cut short due to audio issues — in the MIDDLE of singing Cry Me A River, which is widely believed to be about his tumultuous relationship with ex Britney Spears!

In the footage, two crew members can be seen approaching JT on stage to fill him in about the technical mishap… And he was pissed as they seemed to tell him it was going to take a while to fix! As they’re trying to explain something to him, the 44-year-old begins shaking his head in disapproval before throwing up stern gestures with his hand. He looks so angry! Watch (below):

Oof… Diva moment!

On X (Twitter), users quickly began criticizing the *NSYNC alum for scolding his team members — while praising the timing:

“HOW EMBARRASSING!! Justin Timberlakes audio CUTS OFF right as he performs his Britney Spears hate anthem ‘Cry Me A River’. I’m not saying he deserved it, but gods timing is always right. Cry ME a river Justin. #JusticeForBritney” “Karma is a *****” “[Britney’s] power!!! Divine intervention” “EMBARASSING.”

In the comments section of the original TikTok, one fan cheekily took a jab at Justin’s infamous reaction when getting pulled over for a DUI last summer:

“This is going to ruin the world tour”

HA!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

