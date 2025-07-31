Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Diagnosis To Explain What’s Going On With His Concerts Lately

Justin Timberlake is offering an unexpected health update.

The SexyBack singer took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate the end of his controversial Forget Tomorrow World Tour… And to share an explanation for why his recent performances have been so dialed down:

“Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring — but, I will try… This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) — and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”

He goes on to remind fans he’s usually a “pretty private person” but upon “reflecting on” his tour, he felt moved to announce “what’s going on” with him.

Just last week, the 44-year-old was criticized for a lackluster performance of Can’t Stop the Feeling! in which he relied heavily on the audience to sing. And he has an explanation for fans:

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Wow. OMG. This definitely explains it… He says he even considered quitting — but didn’t want to let this ruin the tour:

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.”

The *NSYNC member noted that he was apprehensive to share the news but wants “to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

In the comments section of his own post, he shared gratitude for all the fans who came to see him perform, as well as the crew who helped bring his tour to life:

“You all have been such a beautiful family away from home for me. I will always treasure our time these last couple of years together. I can’t wait to see what everyone gets up to next. I know it will be exciting!”

He concluded the lengthy post:

“If you’ve made it this far in this caption, you deserve a medal. My heart is filled with gratitude! Love each other. Be good to each other. Don’t take it for granted. To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way… With love, JT ”

Wow. Powerful stuff! Our hearts are with Justin and his family as he battles this disease. You can read his post in full (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

