Hulk Hogan’s Secret Cancer Battle & Official Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know Hulk Hogan’s cause of death.

As we previously reported, the 71-year-old wrestling icon passed away on July 24 after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. His death came as a shock to everyone, including his own wife Sky Daily. She even shut down rumors that he was dying this month, insisting he was only recovering from surgery. Friends claimed Hulk was healing well after the operation. However, others painted a bleaker picture of his condition.

Related: The REAL Reason Brooke Hogan Wanted Out Of Hulk’s Will, Per Her Husband!

But what happened to Hulk is finally coming out. According to a cremation summary approval report obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center determined the television personality died from acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack, in which blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked suddenly, resulting in tissue damage. His manner of death was also ruled natural.

Awful.

That is not all the documents divulged. Per Page Six, Hulk had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition characterized by an irregular and rapid heart rate. He also battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow, blood, lymph nodes and spleen, per the Mayo Clinic. However, the public had no clue about the cancer battle at some point in his lifetime! He kept it a secret!

Since his passing, we learned Hulk struggled with his health. Brooke Hogan hinted at his health issues in a tribute earlier this week. While his daughter did not get into the details, other than revealing he underwent over 25 surgeries, we guess this was part of what she was referring to.

Just so sad… Reactions, Perecious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN]