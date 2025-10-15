K-Pop Star Going To Prison For Child Abuse

A popular K-Pop singer is headed to prison… and we have the details!

13 years ago, Lee Areum launched to fame in Korean girl group T-ara. But now she’s getting launched straight into a prison cell for child abuse! The crazy thing is, she initially tried to accuse her ex-husband! According to Koreaboo, Areum took to social media last year to publicly accuse Kim Young-gul of child abuse and domestic abuse. The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed two children before divorcing in 2023.

Police launched an investigation into Young-gul but ultimately found no evidence of the abuse Areum spoke of. What they did uncover, however, was evidence that one of their children had been “coerced” into making a damning statement against their father, according to Dispatch.

Not long after that, Areum nearly died by suicide, but was taken to a hospital and survived, according to DailyMail.com. And since then the allegations have gone the other way…

Star News reported that in January of this year, Young-gul filed a child abuse lawsuit against Areum AND her mother, citing an incident in which she allegedly “verbally abused” him in front of their children. He also launched a defamation suit against Areum for allegedly exposing court documents during a livestream.

Unlike the singer’s allegations, Young-gul’s stuck. According to Star News, Areum was officially found guilty of the charges and was sentenced to eight months in prison and a two-year suspension, in addition to being ordered to attend 40 hours of child abuse prevention education, earlier this month. Court docs reveal:

“The defendant has admitted to all charges. Her actions caused significant psychological harm to the children’s lawful guardian, which deserves strong condemnation.”

The Hindustan Times reported Areum’s mother was sentenced to four months in prison “after she was accused of neglecting her grandchildren by allowing them to live in the same space where Areum verbally abused her ex-husband from 2021 to 2022.”

Last month, Areum attempted to appeal the decision, but was denied by the Suwon District Court.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, this follows a 2024 lawsuit in which Areum and her boyfriend Seo Dong Hoon were convicted of fraud for borrowing $27,000 USD from 10 fans and friends and never repaying it. The outlet reported she was sentenced to four months in prison and one-year suspension, while Hoon was sentenced to 14 months in prison. Wild.

[Images via KBS WORLD TV/YouTube]