Woman Handed Friend With Benefits A Cooler, Telling Him 'Here's Your Kid' -- Hear His Horror Story!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Missouri woman has been arrested after leaving her friend with benefits with a “cruel” surprise. Something so awful he thought it must be a “f**ked up joke.” Sadly it was not…

Makayla Annette Haedt, 29, was detained by authorities last month after an encounter with her former lover which is sure to leave him scarred for life. While the male victim’s name has not been publicly released, a police affidavit, obtained by multiple outlets, details his shocking statement about the bizarre meeting. The victim told the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office that Makayla, whom he’s known “for years” but “never dated” as their situationship was “more of a fling” than anything, informed him she was pregnant this summer. He didn’t believe her at the time, telling cops she was a “habitual liar.”

Fast forward three months to September 17 of this year, Makayla texted the victim “stating she had a miscarriage.” That same night, she picked him up from his residence to “run errands” before heading back to his place for dinner. But before they bid farewell, she left the victim with something he will never forget. The affidavit reveals:

“Makayla [Haedt] then gave him food which she had gotten from the Good Samaritan, where she then handed him a red and white in color cooler, with green tape holding it closed, stating ‘here’s your kid,’ then driving off in her vehicle.”

“Here’s your kid.” That’s all she said.

The victim claimed Haedt “didn’t show any sign of remorse or anything when she said it.” As we mentioned, he initially believed it was a “cruel f**ked up joke,” and that the cooler just contained drinks. However, a weird feeling soon overtook the victim and he grew weary of opening the cooler — and let it sit for over two hours. Eventually he called a friend to come over for support. And thank goodness he did, because when he opened the cooler, there was a horrifically morbid sight: the miscarried fetus. The affidavit continues:

“After opening the cooler and observing the fetus, [the victim] then closed the cooler and called the Sheriffs office.”

WTF!!!

The victim then placed a call to the PCSO at 2:48 a.m. local time regarding a “deceased fetus in a cooler.” When cops arrived at his Waynesville residence, they observed tears in his eyes as he came to terms with the situation. Per the affidavit, he said:

“This is the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don’t ever think it will happen to you.”

Not something we’ve ever seen on the internet. Yeesh. He went on to apologize to the responding officers:

“This is f**ked up, I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”

Cops say he was “shocked and couldn’t believe [Haedt] would do something like that,” and the fetus was soon taken away for evidence and testing.

Per KOMU, cops arrived at Makayla’s residence at approximately 3:48 a.m. and arrested her. She has since been charged with felony first-degree harassment. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on September 29 on $52,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on October 28.

