Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck’s Relatable -- But Shocking -- Confession About Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce! Aimee Lou Wood SLAMS SNL’s ‘Mean’ & ‘Unfunny’ Parody Of Her In The White Lotus Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Fiancée Abby Champion's Annoyed Response To White Lotus Incest Scene! Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k' Him! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Totally Unexpected Celebrity Crush: 'F**k The S**t Out Of Him'! JoJo Siwa Has Entered The Celebrity Big Brother House -- But Here's Why Fans Are Sad For Her! SNL Audience Curses Live On-Air In Sketch Gone Wrong! Mariah Carey Crashes Son’s Twitch Livestream -- And He Gets SO Embarrassed! Watch! SNL Roasts Morgan Wallen After His Controversial Walkout! TWICE! Gayle King Uses INSANE Gay Slur While Quoting Joke During Live TV Interview! Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Pal Adam Devine After Asking To Crash At His House -- After Not Speaking In YEARS! SNL Writer Makes Fun Of Morgan Wallen's Ridiculous Post-Show Upload!

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Tweets WAY Too Intimate A Post -- Leaving Fans Gasping!

Kacey Musgraves Horny Tweet Fans React

Oh goodness! Is Kacey Musgraves out of control? Of her X account?

The country star tweeted something so sexy and intimate on Monday that her fans were convinced she got hacked! But it’s still there, so… it’s legit. Kacey has something to say about her needs, y’all! She wrote:

“Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend.”

Kacey Musgraves Twitter
(c) Kacey Musgraves/Twitter

Damn! Haha! Won’t anyone help out that poor woman?! LOLz!

Related: How Kacey Responded To Fans Saying She Looked Bitter When Beyoncé Won The Grammy!

Fans did not know what to make of the extremely personal statement:

“Girl, did you forget to switch accounts?”

“lol what”

“Had to double check who tweeted this”

Ha! Sure, this was somewhat out of character for the Deeper Well singer. But hey, being neglected too long will make you crazy!

Kacey was married to fellow country singer Ruston Kelly from 2017 to 2020. She then very briefly dated a hot Nashville doctor named Gerald Onuoha. Then a writer named Cole Schafer for two years… But it’s been a while since she was linked to anyone, at least publicly. We respect Kacey keeping her standards — it’s slim pickings when it comes to quality men out there… But girl, if you’re fearing for your life maybe it’s time to throw a lifeline out there!

Oh, that’s probably what this is, isn’t it…

Well, good luck out there, guys!

[Image via Kacey Musgraves/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 17:55pm PDT

Share This