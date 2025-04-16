Kacey Musgraves Tweets WAY Too Intimate A Post -- Leaving Fans Gasping!

Oh goodness! Is Kacey Musgraves out of control? Of her X account?

The country star tweeted something so sexy and intimate on Monday that her fans were convinced she got hacked! But it’s still there, so… it’s legit. Kacey has something to say about her needs, y’all! She wrote:

“Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend.”

Damn! Haha! Won’t anyone help out that poor woman?! LOLz!

Fans did not know what to make of the extremely personal statement:

“Girl, did you forget to switch accounts?” “lol what” “Had to double check who tweeted this”

Ha! Sure, this was somewhat out of character for the Deeper Well singer. But hey, being neglected too long will make you crazy!

Kacey was married to fellow country singer Ruston Kelly from 2017 to 2020. She then very briefly dated a hot Nashville doctor named Gerald Onuoha. Then a writer named Cole Schafer for two years… But it’s been a while since she was linked to anyone, at least publicly. We respect Kacey keeping her standards — it’s slim pickings when it comes to quality men out there… But girl, if you’re fearing for your life maybe it’s time to throw a lifeline out there!

Oh, that’s probably what this is, isn’t it…

Well, good luck out there, guys!

