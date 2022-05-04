Family Reveals Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Died By Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Tragic new details about Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey’s death have come to light. According to the 16-year-old’s family who spoke with TMZ on Tuesday, the beauty pageant contestant died by suicide. In a heart-wrenching statement, they told the outlet:

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

The family, including mom Marcy Posey Gatterman, went on to reflect on all that Kailia had accomplished in her life and what plans she now leaves behind, adding:

“She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life.”

Kailia’s competitions were captured on Toddlers & Tiaras, which ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured families and their children as they prepared for pageants. After the show, she continued to compete and won Miss Lynden Teen USA 2021. She also had other interests, the statement continued:

“Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

The former reality TV star, who became known as the “Grinning Girl” meme online (insert), created an Instagram account for her contortion acts just days ago. In one video, she stood on her hands and shot a bow and arrow with her feet. So, it’s not hard to see how someone her age was already being eyed for professional gigs.

Aside from her creative hobbies, the teenager was also passionate about aviation. While she planned to continue working in the entertainment industry, she also wanted to pursue getting a commercial pilot’s license, her family says.

As we reported, the dancer passed away on Monday. TMZ now reports that her death occurred in Washington state. At the time, her mother simply shared on Facebook:

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

The family has set up a fundraiser, the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund, at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name. All donations will go towards providing resources to help students in crisis. To donate, please click HERE. Sending our condolences to all Posey’s loved ones. R.I.P.

