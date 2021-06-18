Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets REAL After Bachelor Fan Complains She Looks 'Different' Now

Kaitlyn Bristowe won’t stand for body shaming! Instead, she’s getting real candid about her appearance to combat a fan’s comment that she looked “different” while hosting The Bachelorette on Thursday night.

Responding to haters calling her face “BUSTED,” the podcast host revealed why her physical look (above, inset) isn’t the same as it was six years ago (above), when she was searching for love on TV.

Getting super candid, she posted:

“6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight .”

Well, that is an answer! She also clarified the brow lift comment in a video (below):

Wow! So many fans LOVED her honest response! One loyal follower even chimed in to remind the celeb of all the wonderful things that helped to create lasting change, too — such as an engagement to Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick! They wrote:

“Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark.”

