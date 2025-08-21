OMG! Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Was Nearly Shot In Attack On Practice Facility!

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid experienced a terrifying incident…

According to the Kansas City Star on Thursday, multiple sources revealed that a bullet was fired into an office at the team’s practice facility. All while Andy was inside the room working! OMG! The incident happened way back in early May 2024 — roughly three months after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl! And the outlet reported that not many people knew about the shooting, not even “many Chiefs players and staff” … until now! Wow!

It’s a shock the organization managed to keep it under wraps for so long, especially when they’re under such a microscope due to Taylor Swift’s relationship with tight end Travis Kelce! He and his teammates must be so stunned to hear about this horrifying situation! But what exactly happened?

The Kansas City Star reported Andy was working alone in his office on the second floor of the practice facility when a bullet was fired from outside the building and pierced through the glass window. It then lodged in a wall between the head coach’s bathroom and the entry door to his office, roughly 15 feet from his desk! Sources claimed two other bullets also struck the facility, one hitting the floor above his office and another on an outdoor air conditioning unit. Andy, thankfully, was not hit or injured by the gunshot, nor was anyone else, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department confirmed.

Per The Star, an incident report from the Kansas City Police Department added that the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on the morning of May 4, 2024. Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina said officers arrived at the scene and spoke with overnight security, who told them someone “heard a noise and observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting yet. An investigation remains ongoing at this time, but little is known — including the location from where the gunfire originated. Becchina added:

“There is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization. Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window, the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault.”

To keep Andy safe moving forward, reinforced bulletproof glass was reportedly installed in his office shortly after the incident.

