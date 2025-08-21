Meghan Markle 'Genuinely' Thinks Taylor Swift 'Hijacked Her Announcement' -- But Sources Say...

OK, so that story about Meghan Markle being angry at Taylor Swift because of her album announcement last week? We really weren’t sure we were buying it… But now MORE sources are backing it up! And giving a little more insight…

If you missed it, Ron Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice gossip newsletter spilled that sources claimed Meghan was fuming after dropping her With Love, Meghan Season 2 teaser last Tuesday… only to have it completely and utterly overshadowed. It just happened to drop the same day as Tay’s The Life of a Showgirl announcement. And that news cycle lasted all week with all the new deets dropping, along with her really sweet interview with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his big bro Jason.

We’d hope to hear about celebs having more of a sense of humor about this stuff — that’s just one of those things in show biz, after all. But insiders said the Duchess wasn’t just seeing red, she was seeing plots and schemes. One said:

“Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck.”

Surely she couldn’t think Taylor was waiting to see when Meghan was going to launch her next announcement and then pounced… Right?

Actually, sources tell Radar Online that’s exactly what she thinks! One insider told the outlet on Wednesday:

“Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor’s new music.”

That’s what we heard before. Seems delulu to think her show’s trailer was going to make a dent. We mean, it’s not the Oprah interview, it’s the second season of a mixed-review Netflix cooking show. The only viral response we saw was backlash about the fact she had Chrissy Teigen as a guest.

And yet she’s blaming Taylor for her lack of impact! Really! And she thinks it was deliberate, says another source — only Taylor would NOT have even known about Meghan’s little show:

“Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement – but she wouldn’t even have known, or cared, about it. Meghan isn’t on her radar, or in her orbit. She’s a deluded no-mark desperate to be a celeb like Taylor.”

Daaaaayum! That’s harsh… but fair, if the Suits alum is really acting like this. We never thought there was any chance Taylor would have tried to sabotage her show, they’re not even in competition! So blaming her for your lack of accolades? Pretty lousy.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Y’all buying this about Meghan or what??

