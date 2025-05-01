Kanye West Fully Believes He’s Bianca Censori’s ‘Master’!

Kanye West has no shame in his game.

On Thursday, the disgraced rapper took to X (Twitter) to spotlight a fan’s tweet praising the way he treats wife Bianca Censori. Alongside a photo of her in sheer, barely-there garments covering her private bits, the user’s caption reads:

“every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master”

Ew ew EW! The fact that someone actually thought this, typed it out, and hit send is just so beyond… And SO indicative of the type of crowd that still supports the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper. But while most would look at this tweet with disgust, Kanye himself looked at it with heart eyes. He actually reposted the message and added a single black heart of approval. See HERE.

So gross. So, so, so gross. And just so sad… Bianca was so close to breaking away from Ye only to fall back into his clutches.

In the past, Ye’s rep has refuted claims that he controls the 30-year-old, despite him flat out claiming she needs his “approval” to wear certain outfits.

