Kanye West Goes OFF About Kim Kardashian Custody Issues In Livestream Rant!

Kanye West completely lost his cool while talking about his current custody situation in a new livestream.

In a video shared online by Hollywood Unlocked on Wednesday, the controversial rapper went off about not being able to see his kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, again — and vowed to go get them. With a black mask covering his face, he can be seen saying:

“[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself bro … I’mma go get these kids, man! F**k all these f****t n****s. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

You can watch the livestream clip (below):

WTF…

Ye keeps claiming he can’t see his kids, even going as far as to say Kim Kardashian has “taken” them away from him. The Yeezy designer previously alleged he has not seen Saint “this year,” though that was shown to be a quickly debunked lie! He went shopping at a convenience store in Japan with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in January, and there are pictures to prove it.

Kanye also reportedly spent a lot of time in Los Angeles over the past few months but never asked to see the children — except for North — until right before he left. A source insisted the Grammy winner “can see the kids anytime he wants” but doesn’t choose to very often. However, they did add Kim “is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic.” So, it’s not her fault if he doesn’t take the time to visit the kiddos — or only wants to hang out with nude women, neo-Nazis, and alleged sex traffickers.

But if Kanye keeps things up, he may no longer be allowed to see them! Kim reportedly has been debating whether to go for full legal custody following his disturbing actions and erratic behavior. And can you really blame her? Would you want your children around someone who calls himself a Nazi, praises Hitler, steps out with a naked woman, publicly says he regrets having kids with their mom, and more?

She has to put her kids’ safety and well-being first at the end of the day — even if it means keeping them from Kanye. But from our understanding, she’s not at this time. He just seemingly is unwilling to make the effort and is stirring up unnecessary drama… again.

