Kanye West Causing Chaos In LA Neighborhood With Diddy Lookalikes & Swastikas!

Kanye West has been terrorizing an LA neighborhood!

Ye has been busy working on a new project — and the casting call has caused a commotion. Per TMZ on Wednesday, the rapper has been hosting extremely loud auditions at a warehouse near an elementary school in Larchmont. According to a flyer viewed by the outlet, Ye’s on an “urgent” hunt for “AFRICAN AMERICAN MALES” for his “hooligan choir.”

Specifically, he’s looking for men who are not “fat” and who have the same skin complexion as Diddy! Because, of course, that’s who he’s inspired by despite Sean Combs’ disturbing charges…

Those auditioning are required to wear all black and be “COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS,” among other conditions. Jeez.

Insiders told TMZ that neighbors in the area are losing their minds because, on an almost daily basis, there has been a super high level of noise coming from the PA system outside of the warehouse. They’ve been blasting just TWO of the musician’s songs — Carnival and Black Skinhead. It’s so loud, walls inside nearby homes are reverberating. Dang! That sounds miserable!

Neighbors have spotted Black men with shaved heads in dark clothes standing in military formations outside the venue amid the auditions, which you can see HERE in footage obtained earlier this month. So far, Kanye has not been seen on set.

It’s not just the noise that’s troublesome either. Swastikas have also been drawn on the side of the building in clear view of the elementary school — potentially exposing kids to the offensive symbol. Ick.

The casting call has been so frustrating that neighbors have called the Los Angeles Police Department to complain, but there’s little to be done. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they’ve received nearly a dozen noise and disturbance calls in the last 60 days for the warehouse “where Kanye West is doing business for an upcoming event.” Whoa. 60 days is a long time to put up with this!!!

Cops told the outlet that they got two calls about swastikas spray-painted on the warehouse, but only one was discovered on a wall. An investigation has been launched. The LAPD is also investigating the noise and disturbance complaints. But it’s been over a month. It doesn’t sound like there’s a high priority to shut this down, unfortunately.

Just like everything the Yeezy designer does these days, this sounds like a big mess! Sigh.

Thoughts? Share ’em (below).

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]