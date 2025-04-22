OMG! Jeffree Star Revives THAT Kanye West Rumor After Shocking Incest Admission!

Kanye West made a shocking revelation on Monday — and inadvertently reignited one of the wildest rumors that’s ever gone around about him!

On Monday the rapper shared a clip of his new song Cousins. In a message on X (Twitter), he explained it was inspired by a real incestuous relationship he had with his own male cousin as a child. He said he introduced his then-6-year-old cousin to “dirty magazines” and they started enacting what they saw. He shockingly made it explicit what he meant, writing, “I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14.” We couldn’t believe it either!

But someone could. An influencer whose own controversy nearly matches Ye’s: Jeffree Star.

Seemingly in response to the Kanye’s confession, the beauty guru took to his own X account on Tuesday, writing:

“Ok f**k it.. The rumors were true “

Ok fuck it.. The rumors were true ???? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 22, 2025

While the makeup artist didn’t even mention Ye by name, everyone took the comment as a reference to his rumored fling with the musician!

Back in 2021, as Ye and Kim Kardashian were headed toward a split amid affair speculation, TikTok star Ava Louise claimed the Stronger artist had “been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — MALE beauty guru.” She claimed “a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.” She captioned her video:

“i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss [sic]”

You can watch the clip HERE. In the comments, the content creator said her friend is an LA lawyer who met with the model months prior and spilled the tea. Ava didn’t share any names about the beauty guru, but fans in the comments quickly zeroed in on Jeffree, in part because he and the Yeezy designer both had homes in Wyoming. Jeffree also lived near the KarJenners in LA, so he was in their orbit. That said, both men denied the claims at the time — with Jeffree noting in a YouTube video that he had “never hung out” with the Heartless vocalist.

But it didn’t stop the rumor from spreading like wildfire. We mean, how do you NOT at least have a conversation about that?? It would be such a shock… if it were true, which no one really believed… or did they? This is Kanye we’re talking about, and no one really knows what to expect next from him. Case in point, Cousins, right? We mean… this is confirmation of at least one same sex relationship for the rapper. Makes Jeffree less of a stretch now, right? Or was that just what Star was thinking??

See, after the rumor spread across the globe, Ava took to her Instagram Story to walk it all back… and blame it on Jeffree himself. She said she’d later heard word on the street was apparently the makeup star “has been planting the ye rumors.” So, it seemed like it was all made up for attention and there was no truth to it. Now, though? Is Jeffree just reviving the crazy rumors to feed off Ye’s spotlight??

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers? Share your hot takes (below)!

