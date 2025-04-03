Kanye West Confirms Wife Bianca Censori DID Leave After Trying To Get Him ‘Committed’ For Insane Social Media Posts 

Kanye West shockingly just confirmed Bianca Censori left him!

We’ve been hearing more and more about the couple’s fraught marriage, including concerning reports that Ye bans his wife from making her own money via lucrative brand deals and that she tried to escape the relationship but someone “narced.”

Of course, we all know after Bianca’s naked stunt at the Grammys in February, reports surfaced that she was divorcing the rapper — though she soon got back with him and everything went back to the status quo. Well, aside from the musician beginning to go off the rails on social media again by posting antisemitic and just downright disturbing X (Twitter) rants.

As it turns out, all this HAS been irritating Bianca — so much so that she’s allegedly tried to have him “committed” and then left him! This according to the artist!

On Wednesday, a track from Kanye’s new album WW3 was leaked by his pal DJ Akademiks (the full album is rumored to drop on Thursday or Friday, per reports). Yeah. As you’ve probably come to expect from him these days, there are a lot of Nazi and Hitler references on the whole project. But there’s also a song titled BIANCA which details their split!

In the track, the father of four claims the model had a “panic attack” due to his continued hate speech online, causing her to flee. A high-pitched voice sings:

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it”

He continues:

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Well, turns out he did know where she was at… ’cause he tracked her using his Maybach app! He raps:

“I’m tracking my bitch through an app / I’m tracking my bitch through the city […] She hop in the car and she ran / My bitch just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

He also calls out her family because they supposedly also “want me locked up”:

“They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet”

One of the more shocking lines comes when he compares his relationship to that of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura:

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda [his mother]”

Um. Who the f**k wants to be compared to Cassie and Diddy?!?! Diddy was exposed for violently attacking her when she was seemingly trying to get away from him at a hotel! They ultimately settled after she sued him in 2023, accusing him of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking. Her allegations broke the dam, kickstarting a seemingly never-ending wave of vile accusations of sexual assault, abuse, and violence against the currently incarcerated rapper. And Ye’s happy to compare himself to him! JFC. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised after he teamed up with Puff Daddy on that song with his minor child. But still!

Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband went on to finish off his song by begging for his wife to come back, singing:

“Bianca, I just want you to come back / Don’t know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back / Want you to come back to me”

Really? You don’t know?? Jeez. That said, he started the song saying he did know why she left so who knows which one it is! You can hear the song (below):

While the couple, who married in 2022, split in February, they haven’t actually filed for a divorce yet and other reports insisted they were giving their marriage another shot. It was just last week that Page Six sources claimed “Bianca wants to break up” but that it’s difficult because of how controlling her husband is. The insider even alleged that the week prior, Bianca tried to physically get away from Ye, but someone told him and he sent “guards” who “wouldn’t leave her alone.” He’s reportedly now in Tokyo taking time to cool off amid lots of controversy now, but it’s unclear where Bianca is.

Seems like a really mess, toxic situation… Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]