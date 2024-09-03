21-Year-Old Gymnastics Star Murdered, Fellow College Athlete Arrested

A Wisconsin college is mourning the loss of star gymnast Kara Welsh. And upsettingly a fellow athlete has now been accused of her murder.

Late on Friday night, Whitewater Police Department officers arrived at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater student’s off-campus apartment after receiving reports of gunfire, according to a press release shared over the weekend. When the officers arrived, they tragically found the 21-year-old deceased with “multiple gunshot wounds.” But she wasn’t alone. Also at the apartment was 23-year-old Chad Richards, a wrestler at the same university. The PD reported:

“Through investigation, it was determined that leading up to the shooting, an altercation had occurred between the two.”

Chad was subsequently arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail. On Tuesday, he was scheduled to appear in court on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

The exact nature of the pair’s relationship was initially unknown, but friends have since told 12 News they were dating and that Chad was helping Kara move into her apartment. How that turned into homicide, we just cannot imagine.

The university’s Chancellor Corey King shared a statement on Saturday remembering the standout athlete and offering counseling services to fellow students:

“We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve.”

The message concluded:

“Details for memorial services will be shared when they are available. I have directed that the UW-Whitewater flag fly at half-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Kara’s memory.”

How completely heartbreaking. Our love goes out to Kara’s family. Rest in peace.

