Olympic Marathon Runner Set On Fire By Boyfriend... Weeks After Living Dream At Paris Games

Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is fighting for her life after being set ablaze by her boyfriend over the weekend.

Just weeks after competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Kenyan runner, who placed 44th in the marathon, is once again making headlines — but for a horrifying reason this time. According to multiple outlets, the athlete got into a fight with her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, on Sunday. Ndiema allegedly responded by purchasing a jerrican of gasoline, sneaking into Rebecca’s home, dousing her with the gas, and lighting her on fire. Trans-Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom told The Standard on Monday:

“The couple was heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns.”

WTF.

Jeremiah continued:

“[Dickson] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2 p.m. [local time] on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.”

That is just so horrifying…

The BBC reported that Rebecca was thankfully saved by neighbors before being rushed with Dickson to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. It’s being reported that the Olympian sustained burns to 75 percent of her body and is in critical condition.

How awful.

An investigation into the atrocity has since been launched, and according to reports, a potential motive may have been Rebecca’s property. So completely devastating… We’re sending so much love and healing energy Rebecca’s way. And we hope to see Dickson face justice for his horrifying act of violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Image via Olympics/YouTube]