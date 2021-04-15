Listen To This: We Goooooo!

It’s so hard to keep up with everything released! There’s SO MUCH music coming out every single day! All over the world! But, thankfully, creme rises to the top and the best always gets to us, like this K-Pop banger.

KARD is a boy/girl group and Dumb Litty sounds like a banger of a Jennifer Lopez song! Or what J . Lo SHOULD release!

This is urban pop and it goes dumb! And hard!

Check it out above!

