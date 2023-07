We like BTS but we don’t love them. We do however, LOVE, the new solo single from member Jung Kook!

The song – in English – is like an old early 2000s Justin Timberlake track.

Silky smooth and total ear candy! An instant pleaser! And SMASH!

Check it out above – featuring Latto!

